A fire has broken out at Inglewood Timber Processors this evening.

The serious fire broke out at 5.45pm. Emergency services are at the scene.

The timber business is near Inglewood's central business district on the corner of Kelly street and Cutfield street near State Highway 3.

Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene. Firefighters from around the district were called to the location to put out the blaze.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for St John says there are no injuries.