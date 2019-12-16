Kia ora koutou. For many of us, Christmas conjures up images of opening presents, reading lousy cracker jokes and generally overeating. But for many of our whānau, the holiday season is a dangerous time of the year.

Sadly, family violence rises significantly during the festive period. It's ironic that it peaks during Christmas and New Year, when we are supposed to be having fun with our families and relaxing.

Instead, in some families, domestic violence rears its ugly head. Many factors contribute to some Christmases being remembered for all of the wrong reasons. Increased spending and financial stress, disrupted routines, end-of-year social obligations, decisions about where to spend the holidays, free flowing alcohol and difficult relationships with extended family are just some.

It's important to understand these stresses do not cause family violence, but exacerbate abuse that already exists. For example, a person who uses power and control over a partner may use financial stress, or being drunk, as an excuse to lash out.

The message from Taranaki Safe Families Trust this year is a simple one - remember what this time is supposed to be about. Outside the religious references, I believe the focus should be about family and spending quality time with them. It's a time to relax, reflect on the past year and be thankful and appreciative for all that we have.

The fact most of us aren't at work and can spend long, hot days at the beach devouring yummy food is a bonus.

If you have children, don't get caught up in the hype of thinking you have to buy them the most expensive presents. Invest in a family experience instead. Toys are quickly broken and disregarded. Happy memories of quality time with family are cherished and eternal. If you enjoy the occasional tipple, there's no need to go overboard. Drink to remember, not to forget.

Connect with your community and do something positive; think about giving rather than receiving, and extend a welcome to a neighbour who may be lonely or without family.

On behalf of the Taranaki Safe Families Trust I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone throughout Taranaki who helped make our White Ribbon Day so successful.

All of us at the trust wish our Taranaki whānau a happy, and more importantly, safe holiday season.

We'll keep talking in 2020.

Dane is the coordinator of Taranaki Safe Families Trust