Stratford high jumper D Bayly pictured in action in 1970.

The Taranaki Amateur Athletic and Cycling Championships took place in Stratford's Victoria Park in January 1970. Pictured is D Bayly, an entrant in the colt section of the event, as he clears the jump at 4 foot 9 inches. This was his best attempt on the day, the paper reports.

A drake named Duckie was the star attraction at the Stratford campsite in 1970.

Duckie arrived with his human keepers, Mr and Mrs McCann of Heretaunga, Hutt Valley, for a visit.

The McCanns told the newspaper Duckie was a star attraction at every campsite they stayed at.

The friendly and inquisitive bird had been attacked by a rat when he was a young duckling and rescued by the McCanns.

Some of the 85 climbers are pictured here.

85 climbers climbed to the summit of Mt Taranaki on Saturday, January 10, 1970, to commemorate the first sighting of the mountain by Captain Cook in 1770.

The climbers attended a formal service at the summit to mark the event, having ascended the mountain from three sides. Climbers from each of the six Taranaki Alpine Clubs were in attendance.

Of the Stratford Mountain Club members to brave the climb, the youngest was 12-year-old Mark Brennan.

Three Stratford Girl Guides take the flag down in the evening.

Fifteen Guides from Stratford and surrounding districts spent a week under canvas, camping at the old Tututawa School in January, 1970.

The girls spent their week learning basic camping skills, cooking their own meals and enjoying the hot weather.

Pictured are Fiona Logie, Christine Mumby and Karen Greenhill.