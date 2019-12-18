Tickets to shows and concerts make great Christmas presents, especially when it's tickets to see Soweto Gospel Choir sitting under your tree.

Thanks to the promoters Andrew Kay and Associates, we have a double pass to see Soweto Gospel Choir in New Plymouth for one lucky reader.

Winners of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album (Freedom) Soweto Gospel Choir is bringing their FREEDOM 2020 New Zealand Tour to New Plymouth's TSB Showplace on Thursday, March 26.

These uplifting performers have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Ben Harper, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Advertisement

Filling the stage with vibrant costumes, incredible vocals and uplifting songs, Soweto Gospel Choir is 90 minutes of indisputable bliss, leaving audiences exhilarated as they dance in the aisles. The choir performs in six of South Africa's 11 official languages with rich harmonies and earthy rhythms.

.Along with their traditional South African anthems, the choir will perform their famous renditions of Amazing Grace, Hallelujah, and Freedom Songs Medley.

Hailing from Soweto, the birthplace of South Africa's democratic movement's struggle for freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir inspires audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics.

For more information visit website; www.sowetogospelchoir.com.au

Tickets are on sale from ticketek, online or by calling 0800 ticketek.

To enter the draw to win tickets, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with the word Soweto in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number. Competition closes on January 15 and the winner will be contacted that afternoon. Alternatively call us on 06 969 4024 to enter the draw.