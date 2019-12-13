In 1995, Chloe Goble and Nichole Davidson featured on the front page of the Stratford Press. The two five-year-olds were pictured on their first day of lessons at Ngaere School.
Chloe was from Eltham and Nicole from Pukengahu.
Kaponga teenager, Carl Frandsen, landed the prize for biggest catch in the Stratford Club's annual eel hunt in January 1995.
Carl caught the 6.64kg eel using a pāua gut baited line in the Waiokura Stream. As well as boasting rights, he won a swing ball set for his efforts.
Gedaliah the black lamb was a late spring arrival in Stratford in 1995.
Pictured here with Lydia Fraser (6) from Temuka who was visiting Barbara Olsen Reid and family at their Celia Street property at the time.
A new inflatable slide proved popular with young swimmers in the Eltham swimming pool in the summer of 1995. The slide, which cost approximately $3000, was purchased with funds left by the former Eltham Swimming Club went it went into recess.