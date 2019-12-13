Youngsters Chloe Goble (left) and Nicole Davidson were ready to start school in 1995.

In 1995, Chloe Goble and Nichole Davidson featured on the front page of the Stratford Press. The two five-year-olds were pictured on their first day of lessons at Ngaere School.

Chloe was from Eltham and Nicole from Pukengahu.

Carl Frandsen with an eel he caught in 1995.

Kaponga teenager, Carl Frandsen, landed the prize for biggest catch in the Stratford Club's annual eel hunt in January 1995.

Carl caught the 6.64kg eel using a pāua gut baited line in the Waiokura Stream. As well as boasting rights, he won a swing ball set for his efforts.

Gedaliah the lamb enjoyed plenty of cuddles from Lydia Fraser.

Gedaliah the black lamb was a late spring arrival in Stratford in 1995.

Pictured here with Lydia Fraser (6) from Temuka who was visiting Barbara Olsen Reid and family at their Celia Street property at the time.

Young swimmers made the most of a new slide at the Eltham swimming pool in January 1995.

A new inflatable slide proved popular with young swimmers in the Eltham swimming pool in the summer of 1995. The slide, which cost approximately $3000, was purchased with funds left by the former Eltham Swimming Club went it went into recess.