Kaponga Primary School pupils used wearable art to tell myths and legends.

Pupils spent more than a term of work cutting, glueing, chopping, drilling, sewing and painting to create their wearable arts pieces.

Their work was showcased in the school's wearable art show Out of Time in December.

Corbin Johnson (13) modelling his Horus costume.

More than 200 people attended the show and Kaponga Primary School principal Shane Downs says the viewers were amazed and entertained.

"Pupils researched a mythical creature and based their designs on their research," Shane says.

The school applied for a Creative Communities Grant through the South Taranaki District Council.

"For us to put on any show, we have to do justice to the children, so we applied for the grant. We were successful in this, and we were able to hire quality lighting, sound and a substantial stage from TLL Events in New Plymouth."