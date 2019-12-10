Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne takes a look back through time and through the Stratford Press archives. This week we look at some of the stories and people featured in the Stratford Press 50 years ago.

Mark Saywell and his pony Pinocchio

A 7-year-old Mark Saywell and his pony Pinocchio were crowned winners of the pet section of the Stratford Christmas Carnival. As well as competitions, children enjoyed a range of rides and a parade of decorated vehicles.

Two of the sailors who visited Stratford in 1969, chatting with the County Chairman.

In 1969, sailors from the HMNZS Taranaki were welcomed on a visit to Stratford. Pictured are two Stratford men who were serving on the ship, Ordinary Seaman Allan Candy (left) and Ordinary Seaman Bill Schmidt, chatting to county chairman Bruce Hutchen.

Mona Sorenson (centre) was named Pastoral Queen for Stratford in 1969.

A clearly surprised Mona Sorenson, 24, was named Pastoral Queen of Stratford in 1969. The young woman, a teacher at Avon School, is pictured standing between Diane Cameron (right) and Andrea Aldridge.

Advertisement

Ann Mace (left) took third place, Janice Fraser took second and Mona Sorenson (right) was crowned the winner.

1969 was the year for teachers, when it came to the Pastoral Queen competition in Stratford. The eventual winner of the competition, Mona Sorenson, was a teacher at Avon School, while second place went to Stratford High School teacher Janice Fraser, and third place went to Ann Mace, who taught at Stratford Primary.

Children in Eltham enjoying all the fun of the fair in 1969.

Children in Eltham were able to enjoy some fairground fun, while their parents enjoyed some child-free shopping in 1969. The Eltham Businessmen's Association organised and sponsored a fun park on the main road in Eltham to keep children busy while their parents completed their Christmas shopping in the town.

The fair was supervised by members of the League of Mothers, Eltham branch.