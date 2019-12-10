The Stratford District has been served by justices of the peace (JPs) for almost 100 years.

Local JP Barrie Smith says four years ago it was decided to expand the services by providing a service desk at the Stratford Library.

Barrie co-ordinates the roster of 12 JPs. Every Thursday, two JPs are at the library from 10am to 12.30pm.

"From the comment we receive from those folk who need our services is how much they appreciate the ease of access to a JP and that the service we provide being absolutely free."

There are 33 JPs in Stratford, hailing from Kaponga to Tahora. The members attend regular training sessions to keep up with up to date with changes.

"In today's world of cyber-crime, institutions and banks are continually tightening their procedures so we are confronted more and more with statuary declarations and affidavits. We are also seeing more citizens withdrawing from their KiwiSavings."

JPs are now expected to become accredited through the JP Royal Federation.

"This means we log into the federation website and sit a 50-question exam. We need at least a 90 per cent pass rate to pass," Barrie says.

"Accreditation is not compulsory but I'm pleased to say almost all of our local JPs are accredited - which I believe to be the highest percentage in New Zealand."

The last day the service desk will be open this year is December 19. The JPs will be having an end-of-year morning tea but there will still be two JPs on duty.

The service desk will resume business again on January 9 from 10am.

During the Christmas period break the JPs are available if required.

"If they're required check the yellow pages or Google find a JP in Stratford and make your selection."