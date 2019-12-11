Stratford district is set to celebrate the tenth year of the popular free community events fondly known as "Summer Nights".

On Saturday January 18 and Sunday January 19 you're invited to help celebrate the Summer Nights birthday with a weekend of music and movies.

Director of community services Kate Whareaitu says 10 years is a special milestone.

"We can't thank the community enough for getting behind this event and giving us the opportunity to make it happen every summer," she says.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to have local Taranaki musicians help us celebrate in 2020, with The Slacks headlining our concert on Saturday evening, with support from Blistered Fingers and Just Us. The talented Dance Project team will be entertaining the crowd in between sets.

"Take some time out on the Sunday to chill in front of the big screen. With three films to choose from, there is something for the whole family to enjoy," she says.

The Summer Nights Concert on Saturday January 18 kicks off at 2.30pm with Just Us, followed by Trip Change at 3.45pm and The Slacks at 5pm.

The Summer Nights Movies the next day starts from noon. Fans can choose from The Greatest Showman (PG), Toy Story 4 (G) and Bumblebee (PG-13) - or settle in for the day to watch all three.

Both events will be held at the Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell in King Edward Park, Stratford. Food and drinks will be available to buy at both events, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic.

Special thanks to the TSB Community Trust for once again sponsoring this community event.

■ Follow Stratford District Council's Facebook page or check the website www.stratford.govt.nz for more information and all the latest event details.