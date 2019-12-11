Christmas cheer and spirit is coming to Hāwera.

Bizlink Hāwera's annual Christmas parade is fast approaching and Bizlink co-ordinator Nikki Watson says there will be plenty of excitement on the day.

"The parade starts at midday but before that we have a street festival."

The street festival will provide free entertainment for families such as a pole jousting ring, peacock ladies walking on stilts and hula/belly dancers.

"The festival will have an emphasis on local music, with musicians up and down the street. There will also be a kids area on Regent street with face painting, a merry-go-round, bouncy castles and plenty of other exciting things."

There will also be chances to win prizes, Nikki says.

"The first place float will receive $500. We will also have a picture frame that will be passed around by the Mickey, Minnie, Olaf and Garfield mascots. They will pass the picture frame around and they will be roaming up and down High street.

"The picture frame is for visitors to snap a selfie behind and then post onto social media with the hashtag #bizlinkstreetfest2019. We have prizes available for this."

Bizlink co-ordinator Petra Finer says the street festival is taking advantage of the street being closed off right throughout the town.

"We are encouraging businesses to put stalls out in front of their shops to contribute to the festive atmosphere."

The Christmas parade will happen after the street festival. Nikki says the events are important for the community as they build vibrancy in Hāwera.

"It's a great event for the community and it gets kids excited for Christmas."

The theme for the parade is Recycled Christmas.

"The theme means people will be using recycled items and repurposing materials to create their floats. While this is the theme, we encourage everyone to contribute to the Christmas theme."

Petra says the first Bizlink Hāwera's Christmas parade was in 2011.

"The parade was created to support local businesses and create vibrancy in Hāwera."

Nikki says Bizlink is thankful for the support of the community.

"We rely on community engagement and we're so thankful for the support from the community.

Petra says the day will be a great opportunity for people to catch-up.

"It's a fun atmosphere and people can catch up and get some Christmas shopping done."

Bizlink Hāwera has organised many events for the community, Nikki says.

"The Bizlink Business Association Christmas tree in the town square is funded by us and we also have 'Santa's Cave in the town square from December 16 until December 24.

"We love organising these events for the community as it provides families the opportunity to attend free events."

■ Bizlink Hāwera street festival: 10am-12pm. The Bizlink Hāwera Christmas parade is from 12pm onwards.