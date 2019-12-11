A business in Hāwera has gone above and beyond.

Warren and Shirley Smith of Olive's Pantry have received the Above and Beyond Employer award as part of Workbridge Taranaki's celebrations for the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Warren and Shirley provided valuable mentoring, encouragement and industry experience to a young man living with Asperger's.

This provided him with experience in a supportive environment for a few hours each week, helping Workbridge Taranaki to identify the next step on his journey towards paid employment.

Olive's Pantry in Hāwera was one of three Taranaki businesses awarded the Above and Beyond Employer award this week.