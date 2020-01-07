School pupils put their speech skills to the test at the recent Toko and District Lions Club speech maker contest.



Toko and District Lions Club member Mark Masters said the pupils spoke excellently.

"Future prime ministers? Well, you never know but if the contestants keep up their entertaining and captivating abilities, we may well have some budding politicians in our midst and who knows, maybe a prime minister."

Nicole Fale from Midhirst School came first, Samantha Stewart from Makahu School came second and Madi Mattock and Georgia Payne from Midhirst were placed third equal.

The students then progressed to the next level and spoke at the Hāwera competition.

Advertisement

"While they didn't place, they all acquitted themselves most admirably and gained so much from the experience.

"Toko Lions Club members really believe in supporting our younger generation and it is great to see these budding leaders of our future society coming through".