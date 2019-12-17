Team HOPE spread Christmas cheer with their Christmas Homes for Hope event on December 1.

Team HOPE is a charitable trust which helps those facing adversity living in the Stratford area.

Over 180 tickets were for the event which gave people the opportunity to follow a map of Stratford and see homes decorated for Christmas.

Participants of the Christmas Homes for Hope event attended a high tea at InkPot cafe.

Team HOPE thanks all the people who made the event a success.

It thanks the home owners and their helpers for opening their homes all decked out in Christmas decorations.

The group is also thankful to all the people who purchased the tickets.

Team HOPE thanks those involved for making the day special and helping so they can continue helping people in the community.