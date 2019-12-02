The Stratford Christmas Parade takes place on Friday, and for many children the highlight of the parade is seeing Santa in his sleigh drive down the main street.

Santa's sleigh was created by Gavin Cox and the team at Outdoor Power and Hire Ltd a couple of years ago, as a gift to the Stratford community.

This year, before the sleigh appears at the parade, Gavin has made it available for children to see up close, and pose for a picture.

The sleigh will be parked outside Outdoor Power and Hire Ltd, 370 Broadway between 9am and 1pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

Preschoolers and their families are welcome to go and see the sleigh and pose for pictures inside it. Bring your own camera.

Gavin says Santa himself isn't available as he is very busy at this time of year ticking off all the items on children's wishlists.

The team at Outdoor Power and Hire Ltd will have plenty of lollies however, so children are encouraged to call into the shop itself and say hi once they have posed for their photo.