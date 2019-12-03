Editor Ilona Hanne browses the archives and finds out what was making the news in the Stratford Press 25 years ago.

Damian Gurnick and Lee Gawler received cups at the Avon Primary School prizegiving in December 1994.

At the Avon Primary School prizegiving in December 1994, Damian Gurnick, aged 13, received the Avon School Principal's Cup for School Spirit. The cup was given each year to the student who showed best all round ability and strong school spirit.

Lee Gawler, aged 12, received the Endeavour Cup for best efforts over the whole year.

Adam Busby (2) was busy telling Santa what he wanted for Christmas in December 1994.

Santa was kept busy in Stratford during December 1994, as he held court at Selectrix over the month, finding out what was on the wishlist of children of all ages.

The annual foodbank appeal took place around Taranaki in December 1994.

In Inglewood, collectors were out and about collecting food items for the Inglewood Foodbank annual appeal. Four trucks drove around the town, assisted by local groups such as the scouts. Pictured is local scout Joseph Rosser (9) helping Santa (alias Sheila Hastie) with the collection.

Advertisement

The cast of Cinderella were busy rehearsing for the pantomime in December 1994.

The Ugly Sisters were determined to make the shoe fit, when they were photographed in rehearsal for Cinderella.

The pantomime played in Stratford's Petrocorp Kings Theatre in December 1994.