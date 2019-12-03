A Stratford engineering apprentice has won an award.

Faith Cullen (21) won the general mechanical engineering award at the 2019 Engineering Taranaki Consortium (ETC) Awards.

"I had put a lot of work into my application. I was quite shocked I won, I was very shaky and excited."

Faith with her award.

Faith is following in her father's engineering footsteps.

"My dad David had an apprenticeship in Palmerston North. I've always known I wanted to do engineering. Engineering is my path and I love how it is hands-on work."

Faith says she did a pre-trade course at WITT for mechanical engineering and then asked business owners Geoff and Robyn Grierson if she could do work experience.

"I absolutely loved it. Around July last year Geoff and Robyn asked what I thought about doing an apprenticeship. I jumped at the chance."

Faith doing some machining.

Faith has a four-year apprenticeship at Stratford Engineering doing general mechanical engineering. She says she is thankful for the opportunity.

"It's a great small business and I appreciate what Geoff and Robyn have done for me. I love what I do and I enjoy getting to do a little bit of everything."

Faith does machining, fabrication and welding.

"At the moment I'm making stub shafts."

Robyn and Geoff say they're proud of Faith.

"We're proud of the efforts she's put in and her achievements. We congratulate her for winning an award."