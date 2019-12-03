Past workers of an Eltham clothing factory reunited over the weekend.

More than 20 past workers of John Millars manufactory visited the site and shared photographs and memories. Janice Jeffrey helped organise the event with Sharon Jones.

"It's also honouring those who have passed away."

Janice worked at the factory for four years as a machinist.

"I put the collars on the shirts and did the piping."

She says her two sisters, Barbara and Lesley, also worked at the factory.

"When we worked there we were all young and had a ball. It was a fun time with a good atmosphere and good people."

Janice says it was great to catch up with the people she worked with.

"It was exciting seeing everyone again. I've been looking forward to it."

At its peak, the clothing factory had 45 workers. The shop closed in Eltham to move to Hāwera in the early 1980s.

Janice says she enjoyed working for the company.

"It was a great company to work for."