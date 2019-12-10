A donation by the Hāwera Mt View Lions has helped out the Tower Bowling Club.

The Hāwera Mt View Lions have donated $1000 towards getting a defibrillator for the bowling club.

Youth Convenor for Hāwera Mt View Lions Stephanie Jordan says the club is happy to help.

"We heard the club was looking at putting a defibrillator onto the premises and we thought it would be nice to help them get that."

Advertisement

Tower Bowling Club President Max Sayer say he's grateful for the donation.

"It's greatly appreciated. A defibrillator is something required around sports clubs and I'm really grateful for the support."

Stephanie says she is proud to be a part of the group. All money raised by the group goes back into the community.

The group sponsors Duffy books in a school programme with Ramanui School and holds a luncheon once a month for older people to mix and mingle.

"We also help at things like Salvation Army Light Parties and Carols in the Park. Between now and Christmas we will hold a stall at Arts in the Park and Breakfast with Santa."