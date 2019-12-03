A sewing shop has opened in Stratford.

Shop owner Arnold Cox says the shop gives quilters, knitters and fabric enthusiasts the chance to shop locally.

He says he had spoken to people who wanted a wool shop in town after the previous one closed.

"I helped out at the old sewing shop and I gained a lot of knowledge there. I own the premises and it has been vacant for 18 months so I thought I should open a shop."

Advertisement

Arnold says this is the first business he has owned.

"I'm excited to be opening the shop."

He says it is important for there to be a sewing shop in Stratford.

Some of the wool on sale at Knit and Sew.

"We have an ageing population in Stratford who are a part of embroidery, quilting and knitting groups. They need a place to buy their things."

Arnold says there has also been interest by the younger generation.

"There are a lot of younger people getting into crocheting."

Arnold says he enjoys working with fabrics.

Some of the fabric available at the sewing shop.

"I've made my own quilts."

Advertisement

Arnold says it is important to have plenty of shops in Stratford.

"It's important we keep the district goings. There are new houses being built and we need to make the place look like a town."

The shop opened on Monday and Arnold says he has received a lot of positive feedback.

Eleanor Goble, who creates patchwork quilts, says she is excited about the shop.

"I'm happy the shop has opened. It's a great asset to the town and community."

■ The shop is located at 202 on Broadway.