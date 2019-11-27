A new health care model will provide South Taranaki residents easier access to the care they need.

A large crowd gathered at the Hāwera Community Centre to hear the proposal for a rural model of care for South Taranaki residents.

The proposal, presented by Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) chief executive Rosemary Clements, includes old services as well as new services.

The new services includes a walk-in service where patients pay to see a GP and rural training and education to attract more people to the area.

Advertisement

A large crowd of South Taranaki residents gathered to hear the proposal.

The proposed new health hub will also include home care medical services where patients can ring a GP at any time who will provide health advice and a St John see and treat service where they can provide assessment and treatment for minor injuries.

Rosemary says the new services will allow patients to be seen by the most appropriate person in a reasonable timeframe.

"We've heard very clearly we need more capacity down here and waiting for more than three weeks for an appointment is no longer an option."

The proposal will also have an extended care team for different groups, add mental health services and extend community pharmacies.

Rosemary says the new services will help meet the demand for care.

"South Taranaki you are amazing and you hold us very much to account."

During the question time session at the forum, a member of the public asked if there would be an extension to the Hawera hospital to accommodate the new proposed facilities.

Rosemary said it is unlikely the building will be extended.

Advertisement

"Money needs to go into the people at the moment rather than the building."

Chris Purdon, who attended the forum, says the proposal is very positive.

"It's good to see the TDHB are very active and concerned. I like the look of the proposal."

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon chaired the public forum.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon chaired the meeting. He says it was good to see members of the health and safety sector at the meeting.

"We'll be waiting and watching and making sure we are working with you."