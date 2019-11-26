

Pamela of Brian Darth Funeral Services answers your questions in this regular column.

Question: I have heard you hold a memorial service each year. Who is able to attend?

Pamela answers: Every year in December Brian Darth Funeral Services holds a memorial service in our Mary Alice Chapel on Regan Street. This memorial service is open to the community.

Even if your family engaged the services of another funeral director, you are still more than welcome to attend this memorial service. Also, the service is not limited to families who have experienced the loss of a loved one in the past year. It could go back years. Everyone who wishes to come along is most welcome.

Brian has experienced the loss of both parents and parents-in-law and understands Christmas can be a particularly hard time, especially that first Christmas.

When Brian opened up the funeral home he felt it was important to acknowledge this. Since our first memorial service was so successfully supported, we felt it was definitely something the Stratford community may appreciate as an annual Christmas service.

Each year at the memorial service, we have a Christmas tree for family members to write a message to a loved one. While some family members just write their loved one's name, others prefer to write a message. The choice is very personal.

Following all messages being placed on the tree, John Sandford then conducts a small service, followed with the tree lights being turned on, and, at the conclusion of the service, light refreshments are served allowing everyone the opportunity to have a general catch-up with others they may not have seen for some-time.

We like to emphasise this service is for the entire community and not just the families that we have looked after, so please, if it is something that you think you would like to attend, we look forward to your company. You will always be welcomed.

This year we are holding our memorial service on Sunday, December 15 at 3pm so please bring your family along and participate in this opportunity to remember your loved one at this very special time of year.

