Fulton Hogan has helped the local marae.

Earlier this month, Fulton Hogan levelled out the gardens (maara kai) at the Whakaahurangi marae.

Mike Gavan says he contacted Fulton Hogan with the idea to develop the gardens into a community hub with raised gardens.

"The company had no hesitation - they jumped right on board."

Lovey Read, secretary of the Whakaahurangi Marae and maara kai co-ordinator says the maara kai started as an organic community garden four years ago.

"We now have a new pathway forward for the gardens. The key focus will be a learning space for whānau as a community hub for sharing knowledge and skills based on permaculture principles as well as traditional processes and techniques.

"It will continue to develop raised gardens, Rongoa (traditional Māori medicine) and a new Harakeke Pataka (storehouse for flax)."

The gardens will be used as a teaching aid for visiting schools, early childhood organisations, Kōhanga, Kura and the wider community.

The Whakaahurangi Alternate Education students have been regularly helping and tending to the gardens since its establishment.

Lovey says members of the marae are thankful for the work by Fulton Hogan.

"We would like to thank Fulton Hogan for being generous and supporting us by bringing their diggers down and levelling the ground for us. It has saved us a lot of man power and lots of hours."