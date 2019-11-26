A Taranaki artist is putting her art on show in her first solo exhibition.

Kate Thomas specialises in silhouette style artwork. She completed a two-year Diploma in Technology at WITT and then went on to complete a Bachelor's degree at WelTec.

"While I was studying my artwork went into a group exhibition but this is my first solo exhibition."

Kate says she developed her love of the art style while she was studying.

Advertisement

"Silhouette art became my favourite type of artwork while I was studying creative technologies."

Kate's exhibition, Improbable Structures features 19 pieces. She says a lot of work goes towards making the art work.

"I start out with a big sheet of black paper and draw the silhouette of the face. I then break down each area of the face. The bigger pieces take around two weeks to complete."

Kate's inspiration comes from childhood drawings.

"I used to fill the pages of my notebooks with different scenes. My work is also inspired by other artists."

Kate says she is still working towards improving her skills. She is excited to be showing her artwork at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to put my artwork out there and show everyone what I can do."

■ Improbable Structures is on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective until the Christmas holidays.