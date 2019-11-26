An avid reader has turned his love of books into a career.

Jason Reid has opened Reid Books bookshop in Eltham with his wife Shona. The shop sells new books, collectable books and slightly read books.

"I've always loved books. When I was a child I had the dream of opening my own bookshop," Jason says.

While Jason he loves every type of book, he particularly enjoys New Zealand history.

"I'm trying to stock books by a lot of New Zealand authors."

Jason and Shona purchased the building and have been renovating it the past couple of months.

Reid Books has a large collection of books.

"We've put a lot of work into our renovations and it's almost ready."

Jason says he loves Eltham.

"Eltham is a lovely place. I love the historical feel of the town, I thought it would be a great place to have a book store."

The community has been very supportive of the bookshop, he says.

"I've held a couple of pop-up book shops which have been successful. I'm very thankful for the support of the community."

Jason says he can't wait for the opening night.

"There will be specials on the books and nibbles available."

He says bookshops are important.

"It's important to have a bookshop in a community. Bookshops are truly wonderful places."

■ Reid Books open night: Thursday December 5, 6.15pm until late.