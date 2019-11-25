Stratford cricketers have a chance to win gear and to take part in a Black Caps game this season.

ANZ is continuing to support community cricket in Stratford and across New Zealand as the 2019/2020 cricket season gets under way.

This year, ANZ is offering individual cricket players, teams and schools the chance to win top-quality gear.

ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor says ANZ's 10-year commitment to supporting grassroots cricket comes from understanding the value of team sport in helping develop the next generation of New Zealanders.

Advertisement

"We have been told one of the most important things we can offer young players is access to top quality cricket gear, so we're continuing to offer that this year."

"We've seen the impact of Saturday morning team sport and the positive life lessons it provides. We're continuing to support Kiwi cricketers and providing quality gear to young players as we believe it's a step towards helping them achieve their sporting dreams.

"We also give players the opportunity to meet their sporting heroes, the Black Caps and White Ferns teams, who inspire us with their on-field values and love for the sport. By introducing the younger generation to these top athletes, we hope they understand there

is no limit to what they can achieve."

All cricket players, clubs, and teams across New Zealand can apply for an ANZ cricket grant.

ANZ is also inviting young cricket fans to apply to be the ANZ Coin Toss Kid for all Black Caps and White Ferns matches played in New Zealand this season. The winners will join the captains of both competing teams on the pitch before the match and help decide who bats and bowls.

Apply for an ANZ cricket gear grant or to go in the draw to become a Coin Toss Kid at ANZcricketworld.co.nz.

Applicants must be between seven and 13 to be eligible.