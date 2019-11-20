Over 1600 kids from 38 Taranaki schools will be toughing it out to take on Taranaki's toughest obstacle course.

The Tamarind Tough Kid Challenge is now in its eighth year, with this year's event the first in South Taranaki.

The event caters for students from primary and intermediate schools, year five to year eight, and focuses on giving it a go and having fun, rather than competing to win.

It is an event on most Taranaki school's calendars, with students and teachers looking forward to the event every year.

The challenge usually held in New Plymouth had to shift locations this year due to issues around accessing Yarrows Stadium where the event is usually held.

Terry Long, Sport Taranaki's Event Director says this decision meant that many of the usual North Taranaki schools weren't able to make it down.

"But it has opened the event up to South Taranaki schools and we have lots of new schools from the area attending for the first time, which is so exciting."

Terry says that the South Taranaki support has been incredible with local businesses and community organisations have really come together to make this year's Tough Kid a great, high energy, fun day out.

Over 70 volunteers from a variety of organisations will be supporting the event on the day, including: Tamarind (formerly Tag Oil), Police, and the Fire Service. All the food fuelling the kids this year will be supplied by the Rapid Relief team.

■ Tamarind Tough Kid Challenge: Hāwera A&P Showgrounds, Friday November 29.