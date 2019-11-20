One lucky Stratford lotto player will be jumping for joy after winning $27,182 in second division last night.

The ticket was sold at Stratford New World. Dan Harris, who owns and operates the store with his wife Rebecca, says he's really pleased a winning ticket has been sold in store.

"It's great the ticket has been sold locally."

Dan says there has been plenty of excitement in the shop with lots of customers coming to check their tickets, hoping to be the winners.

He says it is a great time of year for the lotto to be won locally.

"With Christmas, New Year's and the school holidays coming up, it really is a great time."

This isn't the first time the store has sold a winning ticket.

"The last big prize we had was the instant kiwi winner in September," Dan says.

The latest winning ticket haven't been claimed yet, but Dan says there is plenty of champagne on the shelf so the winner can celebrate their lotto win.