More than 100 golf players took part in the annual Team HOPE golf tournament fundraiser earlier this month.

Team HOPE is a charitable trust which helps those facing adversity living in the Stratford area. Team HOPE thanks all the sponsors, volunteers and players who helped make the day successful.

Special guest Thomas White spoke at the event about the challenges he had faced following an accident. Thomas says he is very thankful to Team HOPE, for the support in a time of need.

Team HOPE is holding its Christmas Homes for Hope event on December 1.

The event will take participants around Stratford, where they can follow a map and view houses decorated for Christmas.

Tickets can be purchased at InkPot cafe or Central Tyres & Automotive.