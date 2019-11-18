Defending champions Spotswood United will be at home in the first week of next year's

CMK Taranaki premier club rugby draw, released by Taranaki Rugby.

Spotswood United, which won the premier division for the first time after beating Coastal at Yarrow Stadium in July, will host Stratford/Eltham at the same venue when the competition begins on 28 March.

Taranaki Community Rugby Manager Cole Brown said he is looking forward to next year's

competition which seems to always produce quality rugby in the community.

"It's proved to be a very tight competition that anyone can win, evident in finals over the

last few years. What's also important is that a number of our Yarrows Taranaki Bulls players are playing in club rugby raising the standard for everyone and producing great rugby.

"There are also players who are striving for higher honours."

Cole also credited club volunteers for their hard work during the year, especially when

formulating the draw.

"Rugby couldn't happen without these volunteers. That's from administrators, people

making the clubs operate, field markers and referees. They make rugby happen across the

country and we couldn't do it without them," he said.

The repeat of the final will be held in week seven of the first round when Coastal travel to

Yarrow Stadium to play Spotswood United.

Semi-final repeats between Spotswood United and Tukapa, which will double as Dan

O'Brien Day, and New Plymouth Old Boys and Coastal will be played in the second and third weeks of the competition respectively.

The cross-town rivalry between Tukapa and New Plymouth Old Boys will come as early as

the first week at Sanders Park.

Brown said having the rivalry early in the competition will build hype and engage the

community from the start. Old Boys will then host the match in the second round on

Saturday 16 May at Vogeltown Park.

Brown said that there are plenty of other club rivalries throughout Taranaki.

"For me other highlights include the Crowley Cup matches in the Division 2 grade and Dean Cup games at the end of the year. There is plenty of rugby in 2020 for our communities to enjoy."

Some clubs have already announced their new coaching groups for next season as the

preparation begins, he said.

A total of 14 regular season rounds will be played with eight teams competing for the

silverware in the premier competition.

The full draw can be found at www.trfu.co.nz