Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust received the Not For Profit Excellence Award at the TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards 2019 on Saturday, November 9.

Last Wednesday, the staff and volunteers at the reserve were surprised with a morning tea shout from Stratford Business Association (SBA) in recognition of their hard work towards achieving the award.

SBA also organised a morning tea shout for the team at Central Taranaki Automotive for their success at the awards.

Delivering the morning tea to Rotokare, SBA committee member Sharon Mackie - Langton said the SBA wanted to recognise and reward the countless hours of work as well as the actual achievement of winning the award.

Simon Collins, sanctuary manager, says the team are delighted with the award.

" We are thrilled to be recognised for our business systems and management on such a prestigious platform as these awards."

The trust relies on the many volunteers who give hours of their time each week, he says.

"The whole Rotokare whānau, our many sponsors and supporters, and our incredible community of volunteers all deserve significant thanks for their efforts."

Entering the awards was a valuable experience in itself, he says.

"The judging process offered us an important opportunity to receive independent and unbiased feedback on our business systems and processes."



Full list of awards:

TSB Supreme Award: Boon Ltd;

Large: Winner Van Dyck Fine Foods, Highly commended, Timberco;

Medium Business: Boon Ltd, Highly Commended, Safe Business Solutions;

Small Business, Central Taranaki Automotive;

Marine, Manufacturing or Engineering: Winner, Timberco;

Technology: winner ECL;

Service: winner, Hawera Cinemas, Highly Commended, Boon;

Trades, Central Taranaki Automotive;

New & Emerging business, Texas BBQ Foods;

Brand & Marketing, Texas BBQ Foods;

Innovation: winner, Elite Kitchens, highly commended, Boon;

Employer of Choice, Timberco;

Events & Attractions: winner, Taranaki Weddings, highly commended, Hawera Cinemas;

Hospitality, Crowded House Bar & Eatery;

Not for Profit, Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust;

Business Continuity, Port Taranaki;

Environmental: Begin Distilling Ltd;

Health& Safety, Central Taranaki Automotive.

The Taranaki Mayoral Award winner was Dr Joanna Breare.