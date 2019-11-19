Entry for children 14 and under to this year's Stratford A&P Show is free, says show secretary Vicki Jagersma.

"We are really fortunate the TSB Community Trust has, for the second year, helped us by funding the cost of child entries to the show."

Families will be able to enjoy what is always a popular family event, says Vicki.

"There is a lot for people of all ages to see and experience, and this grant makes it even more affordable than it already was for families."

Vicki says the show, in its 110th year, attracts people from both rural and town walks of life.

"While it is an agricultural show, there's plenty of entertainment, stalls and displays that will appeal to everyone.

President of the Trade And Entertainment committee section of the show, Renee Beck, says there is plenty to keep children entertained throughout the day.

"We have a special kids area at the show, with face painting, balloon animals, magic shows and even pony rides on offer, all free of charge."

"We also will have the biggest needle in a haystack competition you could imagine running."

The Old McDonald Farm Barn is always popular with children, says Renee, and, as it does every year, will have a wide range of cute, cuddly and even sometimes adoptable animals for youngsters to get up close with.

Face painting and glitter tattoos are always popular.

If children are desperate to spend their pocket money, they are likely to head the Mahon's Amusement area of the show, where a range of games and rides will be on offer.

This year the show will host the Dairy Show North Island Championships for Jersey, Ayrshire, Holstein Friesian and Milking Shorthorn, something Vicki says will draw a large crowd.

A farrier competition is being introduced this year, which Vicki says she thinks will be greatly entertaining to watch for everyone, whether they come from town or country.

The Stratford A&P Show takes place on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 at the A&P Showgrounds on Flint Road.