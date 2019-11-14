Recently re-signed Yarrows Taranaki Bulls captain Mitch Brown will be at home during the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season.

Inglewood's TET Stadium will host all five Yarrows Taranaki Bulls home matches next year, a ground where Brown played all his junior and club rugby.

Due to the repair of Yarrow Stadium, where stands were deemed earthquake prone in December 2017 and June 2018, the New Plymouth venue will not be in a position to host matches next season.

Mitch says the TET Stadium will have a community feel, like it did when he made his debut for the Bulls in 2012 against King Country in front of a capacity crowd.

"I think the atmosphere will be outstanding with a smaller, more intimate stadium. I love to play at TET Stadium in front of my family and friends and a community that is very passionate about their rugby. I can't wait to play at a ground I grew up playing at."

He says his memories of TET Stadium were playing barefoot rugby on a Saturday morning and going down to watch the Inglewood seniors in the afternoon.

Taranaki Regional Council chair David MacLeod says Yarrow Stadium's main pitch will be out of action for 2020 because the repair and refurbishment project will be well under way.

"Contractors and the Council aim to minimise disruption and have the main pitch available for use as soon as possible."

Yarrow Stadium's outer fields will remain open throughout 2020.

TET Stadium was considered the best option to host all five Taranaki Mitre 10 Cup regular season matches in 2020 and potential play-off games.

The venue has a capacity of 3000 including covered seating for 1050 fans and existing facilities to meet player and corporate requirements.

The TET Stadium's proximity to New Plymouth gives supporters and players a short drive and is close to infrastructure for visitors. The venue will also be able to cater for rural supporters.

Inglewood has hosted first class matches before, first in 1937 at Jubilee Park, on the same site as the TET Stadium. Games held at the venue include Mitch's debut match, which was the Ranfurly Shield challenge against King Country, a match Taranaki won 57-16.

Taranaki Rugby interim Chief Executive Officer Paul Veric said the union is excited to take Mitre 10 Cup rugby into community and has been working with the TET Stadium Trust to ensure the venue will be ready.

"The Trust has done a great job to ensure supporters, members and sponsors are catered for. More importantly, we want to ensure that the playing facilities are up to standard to produce quality rugby."

Paul says additional seating will be placed in front of the club rooms along on the western side. Marquees will also be erected at the ends of the ground to offered extra hosting options.

The Mitre 10 Cup season kicks off in August 2020 and the draw will be released early next year.