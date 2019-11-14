Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) is presenting its proposal for a rural model of care for South Taranaki residents.

A public forum will be held later this month to present the proposal.

TDHB chief executive Rosemary Clements attended a South Taranaki Community Health Forum and Taranaki Ki Te Tonga last week to give an update on progress following the public forum held in August.

The update included a presentation on a proposed rural model of care for South Taranaki residents designed to enhance delivery of existing and proposed new services across all providers.

The forum has invited TDHB to present the proposal to the wider South Taranaki community

on Tuesday November 26, 1pm in the Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hāwera.