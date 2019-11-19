A young basketball player is one step closer to playing in an Australian tournament.

Gus Tihema Walsh (13) was selected for the Basketball Pacific New Zealand Under16 Boys Koru Development Squad. The squad is playing in a basketball tournament early next year.

Earlier this month Gus held a fundraiser quiz night and an auction evening to raise funds for the trip.

There was a range of items available to bid on in the auction, with the most sought-after prize lunch with broadcaster Patrick Gower at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

Ten teams entered the quiz event.

"I'm thankful to everyone who came along to my quiz night and helped support me get to Australia. I'm also really thankful for the sponsors."

Gus says he is amazed by the support he has received.

"The support from the Stratford community has been incredible. Everyone has been so generous."