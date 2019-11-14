Joel Campbell from Fonterra Whareroa has won the Engineering Taranaki Consortium (ETC) Apprentice of the Year Award for 2019 at the ETC Awards evening held at the Devon Hotel.

ETC Training Manager Dave Cullen says Joel has achieved across the board with his theory and practical assessments.

"He is taking on complex work and has a good rapport with his manager and peers. Joel backs up his achievements with the essential skills of great communication and teamwork."

Joel headed one of the largest fields of applicants the judges have seen in the awards 15-year history.

Advertisement

"We've seen a good increase in the number of award nominations this year across both the engineering and electrical categories thanks to Taranaki employers who support and invest in apprentice training," says Dave.

The ETC judging panel reported that this year's winners stood out from their peers with some excellent workplace portfolios and achievements.

"Our trades people are more crucial than ever and will be an important constant through a period of massive change as Taranaki transitions from our traditional industries of dairy and oil and gas," says ETC Chairman Paul Minchin.

The Apprentice of the Year is chosen from the 14 main category winners of mechanical engineering, engineering fabrication, refrigeration and air conditioning, electrical industrial, domestic/commercial and instrumentation.

The number of female nominations is also up on past years with females making up 7 per cent of the nominations.

"A more diverse workforce brings a greater diversity of thought and innovative thinking has seen Taranaki punch above its weight for years," says Paul.

The Engineering Taranaki Consortium (ETC) consists of 14 Taranaki businesses who work together to position Taranaki as a centre of engineering innovation and excellence, building on the region's world-class businesses and supplier network. Collectively the group employs over 1000 people, many of whom started their employment journey as apprentices.

A total of 519 apprentices have been recognised for their achievements since the conception of the awards in 2005.

Advertisement

Category Winners;

Senior:

Mechanical Engineering, General: Kane Graham (Carac Group). Runner-up: Jesse Guetta (Croucher and Crowder)

Mechanical Engineering, All Strands: Joel Campbell (Fonterra Whareroa), 2nd Hamish Booker (Fonterra Whareroa), 3rd Byron Davis (ANZCO Foods).

Engineering Fabrication, Light: Jordan Berry (Dairy Technology Services (DTS), runner-up: Rebekah Mitchell (Rivet).

Engineering Fabrication, Heavy: Scott Moyes (Dialog Fitzroy), runner-up: David Sonntag (Rivet)

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Open: Tyler Willemsen (Excel Taranaki)

Electrical, Industrial: Joel Butler Taranaki Instrument Services (TIS), 2nd Talor Owen (McKechnie Aluminium Services), 3rd Daniel Baylis (Fonterra Whareroa)

Electrical, Domestic/Commercial - Open: Aimee Duffus (Chris Perrett Electrical Solutions)

Electrical Instrumentation: Nick O'Neill (Taranaki Instrument Services (TIS)

Junior:

Mechanical Engineering, General: Faith Cullen (Stratford Engineering), 2nd Ben Fitzgibbon (Meta Engineering), 3rd Chino Namana (Pace Engineering)

Mechanical Engineering - All Strands: Jordan Young (Todd Energy), Corban Milham (Fonterra Whareroa)

Engineering Fabrication, Light: Cameron Shearman (Rivet), runner-up: Ashley Davis (Rivet)

Engineering Fabrication, Heavy: Shannon Harris (Croucher and Crowder)

Electrical, Industrial: Nathan Purser (Fonterra Whareroa), runner-up: Devon Darlow (Wells Instrument and Electrical)

Electrical Instrumentation: Liam Bernet (Todd Energy), runner-up: Taylor Care (Taranaki Instrument Services (TIS)

Other awards:

2019 ETC Apprentice of the Year: Joel Campbell (Fonterra Whareroa)

WITT Excellence Award: Jordan Berry (Dairy Technology Services (DTS), 2nd Kane Graham (Carac Group), 3rd Rebekah Mitchell (Rivet)

COMPETENZ eLearning: Ben Fitzgibbon (Meta Engineering), Shannon Harris (Croucher and Crowder), 3rdHamish Booker (Fonterra Whareroa).

Year 1 New Zealand Apprentice: Faith Cullen (Stratford Engineering), Jordan Young (Todd Energy)