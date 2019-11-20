The Stratford High School senior prize giving for year 11,12 and 13 students took place earlier this month.

Major prize list:

2019 Stratford High School PTA Dux Medal: Ashleigh Stanners.

University of Otago Dux Scholarship: Ashleigh Stanners.

HC Johnson Memorial Challenge Trophy for senior Mathematics and Science: Ashleigh Stanners.

2019 Proxime Accessit: Hollie Bruce and Maria Kowalewski.

The Roodbean Trophy for best all round senior student: Sam Witeri.

The Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award: Sam Witeri.

Cusack Cup for academic excellence in Year 12: Samantha Perrett.

Hermann Family Trophy for best Year 11 academic student: Ella Hussey.

Te Kai Poutama Whetu (top academic Māori Student in the senior school): Keren Whareaitu.

Sturmer Family Cup for sportsperson of the year: Fletcher Jennings.

SHS Interact Trophy for all round sportswoman: Lauree Collins.

Clifford-Jones Memorial Trophy for all round sportsman: Brendon Coupe.

Vesty family trophy for Amess house spirit: Kala Fakavamoenga.

Sarah Smith Cup for most house points for McAllister: Lauree Collins.

Simpson Shield for top Trimble house points: Issac Burroughs.

Greenhill Trophy for Senior Home Economics: Amy Shaw.

A.H.R Amess Cup for Year 13 English: Pauline Randford.

SHS Tourism Award: Kelsi Bailey

ITM Award for best product in Year 12 Wood Technology: Josh Howatson.

Stratford Engineering Award: Ryan Hiestand and Tom Bennett.

ITM Award for best Year 11 Wood Technology: Venice Lacerna.

■ A full list of all senior awards is available on the Stratford High School website.