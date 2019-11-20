The CMK Stratford Flyers had a team of 44 attend the Central North Island Swim Champs in Rotorua over Labour weekend.

Daniel Read qualified for the Taranaki team for Division 2 for the first time.

Libby Keenan broke the Taranaki 400m freestyle 9 and under swim record at the recent Opunake Carnival.

Anahera Martin, 11 and under: 2nd 50m freestyle, 2nd 50m backstroke, 3rd 50m butterfly, 3rd 200m medley, 2nd 100m butterfly, 1st 100m backstroke, 2nd 100m medley.

Eva McGeoch, 12-13 years: 1st 200m breaststroke, 1st 100m medley, 2nd 100m butterfly, 2nd 200m medley, 2nd 200m backstroke, 3rd 100m breaststroke, 3rd 100m backstroke.

Dylan Kowalewski, 12-13 years: 1st 200m medley, 2nd 200m backstroke, 2nd 200m breaststroke, 3rd 100m freestyle, 3rd 50m backstroke, 3rd 50m butterfly, 3rd 100m medley.

Luca Zabel, 16 and over: 2nd 50m butterfly, 2nd 400m freestyle, 3rd 100m butterfly.

Alina Zabel, 14-15 years: 3rd 50m breaststroke, 2nd 100m breaststroke, 2nd 200m breaststroke.

Jack Keller, 12-13 years: 3rd 50m breaststroke, 2nd 200m freestyle.

Jayda Hancock, 12-13 years: 2nd 50m breaststroke, 3rd 200m breaststroke.

Nina Goble, 14-15 years: 3rd 100m backstroke.

Camryn Austin, 11 and under:3rd 200m breaststroke.

Alex McGeoch, 14-15 years: 3rd 100m breaststroke.

Tyler Riddick, 14-15 years: 3rd 200m breaststroke.

Heidi Sextus, 12-13yrs: 3rd 200m freestyle.

Arnika Watson, 12-13 yrs: 3rd 50m freestyle.

Top 8 finals positions: Ruby Edwards, Libby Keenan, Lexi Kowalewski, Anina Loveridge, Madi Mattock, Harriet Muller, Ethan Ogle, Daniel Read, Bailee Robertson, Abbey Sextus, Sam Watson, Samara Agent , Payton Agent , Richie Hughson-How, Meg Baldock , Tavish Graham, Isabelle Wightman and Catherine Hurley.

Personal best times: Melia Gwiazdzinski, Lexi Hancock, Morgan Hobo, Leani Jones, Emma Keech, Bella Keenan, Millah Keller, Eden Lark, Xanthe Maketoni, Rylee McClung, Rachel Read, Brooklyn Read,