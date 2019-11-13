Taranaki Rugby has congratulated its players selected for New Zealand's five Super Rugby squads for the 2020 season, which kicks off in January.

A total of 16 Yarrows Taranaki Bulls representatives were selected throughout the squads, announced last night.

The Gallagher Chiefs has the highest representation of Yarrows Taranaki players with nine including new signings of hooker Bradley Slater, halfback Lisati Milo-Harris and wing Kini Naholo.

Bradley was called into the Gallagher Chiefs earlier this season as injury cover and later made his Investec Super Rugby debut against the Sunwolves.

Reuben O'Neill, Lachlan Boshier, Mitch Brown, Pita Gus Sowakula, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Sean Wainui have all renewed their Gallagher Chiefs contracts.

Two shifts include the public signing of first five-eighth Beauden Barrett to the Blues from the Hurricanes and lock Jesse Parete moving from the Chiefs to the Highlanders.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli and fullback Jordie Barrett continue with the Hurricanes and lock Scott Barrett with the Crusaders.

First five-eighth Stephen Perofeta has continued his commitment with the Blues and midfielder Teihorangi Walden re-signs with the Highlanders.

Taranaki Rugby interim Chief Executive Officer Paul Veric said the selections reflect the player's hard work and commitment.

"There are very good players who naturally will be disappointed to have not picked up a contract, but as we have seen many times before, this will provide the fire and motivation to keep improving and gain future selection."

Other players are potentially inline for replacement player contracts which will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 Super Rugby season starts on Friday 31 January.

Taranaki Super Rugby Players:

Blues:

Stephen Perofeta

Beauden Barrett

Gallagher Chiefs:

Bradley Slater

Reuben O'Neill

Lachlan Boshier

Mitch Brown

Pita Gus-Sowakula

Lisati Milo-Harris

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Kini Naholo

Sean Wainui

Hurricanes:

Ricky Riccitelli

Jordie Barrett

Crusaders:

Scott Barrett

Highlanders:

Jesse Parete

Teihorangi Walden