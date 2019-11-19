Toko School pupils have been helping the community, learning something new and spending time outdoors as part of the William Pike Challenge.

The William Pike Challenge is a year long programme for year 7 and 8 pupils. This is the first year Toko School have taken part in the challenge.

The pupils have to accumulate 20 community hours, 20 passion project hours and 20 outdoor activity hours by the end of the school term.

Jo Corlett, President of the Toko and District Lions says the group applied for a grant from Heads Up For Kids.

"Heads Up For Kids provides grants to assist with funding for programmes, courses and activities that boost confidence, teach leadership and team work skills and which will ultimately help young people reach their full potential."

The grant went towards funding the Toko pupils to participate in the William Pike Challenge.

Cohen Wilson (11) says the William Pike Challenge has been fun to take part in.

'We've had to earn hours by taking part in different activities. We each have a login for the William Pike website where we track our progress and log our hours."

Lexi Maketoni (12) says she has completed a number of activities to earn her hours.

"For our outdoor hours the class went to Lake Rotokare and walked around the lake. For my passion project hours we have to learn something new. I learnt how to do some new tricks on my horse."

Judah Harvey (13) says for his community hours he fed his neighbour's dog and watered their plants.

"I enjoyed helping my neighbour."