After 100 years of services, the Sacred Heart Whangamomona church has now closed.

Earlier this month, a celebration was held to mark 100 years and the closing of the church.

Dan Murphy says the church services were a big part of his childhood.

"When I was younger, we used to go to my grandmother's house before mass for a cup of tea or after mass for lunch."

A traditional Catholic church, the services were held in Latin for many years, he says.

"It changed to English when I was five or six. It's quite cool."

From l-r: Father Vui Hoang, Father Brian Carmine, Monsignor David Bell and Father Adonic Rancho.

The celebrant of the final mass was Father Brian Carmine.

Other priests in attendance to the mass were Father Vui Hoang, Monsignor David Bell and Father Adonic Rancho, known as Father Don Don to parishioners.

Father Don Don serves as priest for the Catholic communities of Immaculate Conception church in Stratford, St Patrick's Kaponga and St Joseph's Eltham.

He says the community in Whangamomona is "wonderful" and the church has been an important part of the community through the years.

He says the mass celebrated the community as well as the building.

"The final service celebrated 100 years of the Catholic community and 100 years of the church itself."

While the church has closed, the building still stands.

"The building is being preserved. It is a good landmark for Whangamomona," Father Don Don says.