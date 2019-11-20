Three Stratford Primary School pupils have made a dash across the finish line.

Rawiri West (13), Dylan Kowalewski (13) and Levi Carter (13) won the Year 7 and 8 Taranaki Schools Road Relay race hosted by TET Athletics Taranaki last month.

The boys finished the race with a time of 26.01 minutes, finishing 17 seconds ahead of second place.

They're happy their hard work paid off.

The relay was four lengths of 1500m, meaning one racer - Dylan - had to run twice.

"There is a minimum of three runners per team for the relay. I felt fit and prepared so I ran twice," he says.

Rawiri says he was nervous as it was his first time competing.

Levi says he had competed in the relay last year.

"It was easier competing this time around as I knew what to expect. I'm really happy with all of our efforts."

Stratford Primary School deputy principal Aaron Moore says this is another great sporting achievement by pupils in the sporting fields.

"The boys are natural athletics who were well prepared for the event."