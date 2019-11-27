A bike ride gave cyclists a different perspective of the only Republic in New Zealand.

Seventy cyclists completed a 90km bike ride around Whangamomona and Matau in the first Dirty Detours event held over Labour weekend.

Event organiser Liam Friary says the event showcased a forgotten region of New Zealand.

"By putting on the event we've given the region a voice and helped to put it on the map."

Liam says the bike ride was a great way to show the cyclists the scenery of Whangamomona.

"When you're on a bicycle you can go slow and take in your surroundings."

The cyclists connected with the locals by having lunch with them and taking part in the shear a sheep, eat a pie and drink a beer competition.

Liam says the event was a great way to connect the community and cyclists.

"It showed how different people live in different communities."

The event also helped a local school.

"A local Matau family provided some food for the cyclists. We asked the participants to bring cash and they could purchase anything for $1 each. All the money was donated to Huiakama School and $400 was raised in total," he says.

Liam says the event had the aim to give cyclists an experience of Whangamomona and bring more people to the region.

The participants each received a Republic of Whangamomona passport. Photo/ NZ Cycling Journal.

"Whangamomona helps to reflect on the past which allows you to move forward. It allows you to immerse yourself in what's forgotten and have a digital detox which is great."

Liam says he hopes Dirty Detours becomes a yearly event.

"I hope the number of participants grows. In three years I would like 150 participants to take part in the event. It's a unique experience."

The cyclists left with a souvenir of their travels, with each participant receiving a Republic of Whangamomona passport.