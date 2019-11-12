Over 20 Stratford District graduates of Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) were recognised at this year's Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs industry training graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony, hosted by Mayor Neil Volzke, took place at the Stratford District Council chambers.

On the evening a large number of graduates, their families, training organisation representatives and employers were joined by Mayor Volzke, deputy mayor Alan Jamieson and other councillors to celebrate their success.

The mayor congratulated all graduates on their endeavours, saying they could all be very proud of the work they had put in to get their qualifications.

He also praised the employers who supported the graduates.

"This is a real commitment to make. It costs money, time and sometimes, your patience as you guide them through the process."

The benefits however, he said, outweigh the cost.

"We need qualified graduates like these in our community. Tonight we acknowledge the work they have put in and the support given by their employers, the training providers, and their families, who have all been part of the journey."

This year's group of newly qualified trade graduates from the Stratford District are:

Andrea Walker - New Zealand Apprenticeship in Community Facilitation.

Angela Beech - New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Health Assistance) (Level 3).

Marichu Lastima - New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Health Assistance) (Level 3).

Jezka Birondo - New Zealand Apprenticeship in Community Facilitation.

Abbey Seamer - New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Health Assistance) (Level 3).

Madison Pavlik - New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Health Assistance) (Level 3).

Ben Crate - New Zealand Certificate in Industrial Measurement and Control (Practice) (Level 4) v1.

Connor McCabe - National Certificate in Plumbing (Level 4) v4 and National Certificate in Gasfitting v4.

Joseph Morris - National Certificate in Plumbing (Level 4) v4 and National Certificate in Gasfitting v4.

Koron Oliver - New Zealand Certificate in Aquatics (Level 3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher.

Bailee Drummond - New Zealand Certificate in Aquatics (Level 3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher.

Cynthia Ciezadlo - New Zealand Certificate in Aquatics (L3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher.

Emma Paton - National Certificate in Fitness (Foundation Skills) (Level 2) v1.

Carola van Loo - New Zealand Certificate in Aquatics (Level 3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher.

Michael Hills - New Zealand Certificate in Assessment Practice (Level 4) v1.

Cain Thomas-Knight - New Zealand Certificate in Assessment Practice (Level 4) v1.

Aaron Gyde - National Certificate in Motor Industry (Motorcycle Engineering).

Jon-Paul Heather - New Zealand Certificate in Business (Introduction to Team Leadership) (Level 3) v1.

Brendon Iremonger - New Zealand Certificate in Mechanical Engineering with strand in General Engineering (Level 4).

Guiller Trinidad - New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Level 3).

Scott Weren - National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering – General Engineering Level 4.