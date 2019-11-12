A former Stratford High and Midhirst Primary pupil has qualified as a lawyer.

Jake Buckthought was formally admitted to the bar in the New Plymouth High Court last month as a barrister and solicitor.

Jake, who studied at Waikato University grew up on a dairy farm in Midhirst.

He says he then took a few different courses before settling on law, a degree he completed in 2018.

This year, Jake completed the next stage of his professional legal studies enabling him to qualify for admittance to the bar.

"It has been a long journey," he says, but was worth it.

His advice to the next generation is simple.

"Never doubt yourself and do what you want to do, as anything is achievable in the end."