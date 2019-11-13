The Hāwera High School senior prize giving for year 11, 12 and 13 students took place last week.

The head prefects for 2020 are Kate MacKay and Niall Clancy. Isabelle Tong and Sam Landers are deputy head girl and boy.

Hāwera High School principal Rachel Williams says the school is proud of the students' achievements.

"We love being able to celebrate this success both throughout the year and at prize givings. Their hard work has really paid off.

"Our school is in very good hands once again with our new 2020 head students."

Hāwera High School head prefects for 2020 (back to front, left to right): Niall Clancy, Sam Landers, Isabelle Tong and Kate MacKay with principal Rachel Williams.

Dux, Halliwell's Cup: Yani Remoto.

University of Otago Dux Scholarship: Yani Remoto.

Runner-up Dux, Wijesekera Cup: Faith Araba.

All round excellence year 13, Averil Pope Cup: Yani Remoto.

All round excellence year 12 boy, Ian Stockwell Cup: Sam Landers.

All round excellence year 12 girl, Lyn Adams Cup: Isabelle Tong.

Commendation for all round excellence in year 12 girl: Kate Mackay.

Outstanding scholarship in year 12, Mohan Bhana Memorial Cup: Sam Landers.

Greatest number of credits at level 1 the previous year, Gaille Harrison Memorial Cup: Alisha Wester.

Outstanding scholarship in year 11, Brenda Marsh Cup: Liam Finer.

All round excellence year 11 boy, JF Sharkey Cup: Josh Bird.

All round excellence year 11 girl, Shirley Campbell Cup: Madison Landsborough.