There will be jazzy tunes and funky moves at Stratford's Studio 2 end of year Summer Nights show.

A range of dance genres including musical theatre, hip-hop, ballet and contemporary will be demonstrated in the show.

Summer Nights is an opportunity for family, friends and all dance lovers to enjoy a sample of the work dancers have been doing over the year, says Becky Walsh, one of Studio 2's artistic directors.

Becky says she is proud of the progress made by the dancers.

"The progress can be seen throughout all the Studio 2 classes."

The night will feature pieces from all the Studio 2 classes, ranging from the 'junior cuties' to the senior classes.

She says the performance is a great way for friends and family to see the dancers' progress.

"It's great for family and friends to get the opportunity to see them performing and see the progress they've made in dance and performing arts."

Rebecca says the performance will give dancers a thrill.

"You always get a wonderful buzz when performing on stage."

Studio 2 artistic director Hayley Old says student teachers, who are dancers in the senior classes, helped to create some of the choreography for the show.

"It will be great to see their choreography and to also see the dancers show off a year's worth of work. Parents can see their children's improvement since previous shows they have done."



■ Summer Nights: Friday December 13 and Saturday 14, 7pm at the TET Kings Theatre. Tickets $15 per person. Tickets available from Dimocks Stratford or from Becky and Hayley at Studio 2.