Toe-tapping tunes and performances have raised money for the new St John Stratford facility.

Concert organiser George Worsley says the series of concerts has attracted a good crowd.

Last Wednesday, the Eltham Savage Club sang and performed skits for the audience at the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall.

George says the concerts have raised $620 for the new St John Stratford facility.

"The first concert in 2016 raised $150, the second concert on October 2 raised $195 and the third concert raised $275."

George says it has been a pleasure organising the concerts.

"All the money raised has gone back to St John Stratford for the new facility being built."

George says he was helped by Max Barnard.

"He approached me and said entertainment should be brought back to the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall. He's helped me organise the concerts."

Stratford St John resource manager Colleen Clark says George's fundraising is appreciated.

"I'm really happy with the efforts and I love being involved with St John.

"The new building is a much-needed facility in Stratford. It's been a long time in the pipeline but we're close to putting in the first spade."