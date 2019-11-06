Four top live music acts will accompany a host of other entertainment options, to make New Plymouth District Council's Pukekura Park the perfect place to see in the New Year.

The TSB Festival of Lights will host the Powerco Lights Up The Night event, a bigger and better celebration than the year before, to mark New Year's Eve in electrifying fashion.

Last year the festival hosted its inaugural New Year's Eve event after requests from the community for a fun, family-friendly option for celebrating the New Year.

New Plymouth District Council recreation and culture manager Teresa Turner says last year's event was an overwhelming success and a great way for the community to see in the New Year, and this year's event promises to be amazing.

"Hundreds came out to last year's New Year's Eve event, so the NPDC team has taken on the challenge to up the ante and create an even better celebration this year, featuring national artists, crowd-favourite activities and events for children and adults."

"Presenting free events that excite and inspire the whole community is part of our aim to Build a Lifestyle Capital."

Highlights for this year's event include major headline act Racing. Formed from The Checks, this Auckland band is a two-time Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards winner for best rock album and are nominated for best rock artist in this year's awards. They've shared the stage with Oasis, REM, The Hives, AC/DC, The Killers and Muse on different tours, and will be rocking in the New Year on the Hatchery Lawn from 10.45pm.

Other live music includes local artist Ny Oh, who played Glastonbury this year, local musicians Tobetones and the Breaks who play 70s and 80s soul with a live DJ, and Auckland's Brendon Thomas and the Vibes who play classic rock.

The popular silent disco returns to the Fred Parker Lawn, with a timeslot for children at 7pm and for adults from 8.30pm. A kids' countdown will take place at 8pm, and Light Bites food trucks will be running from 6.30pm until late in the Festival Hub.

This year's event is being sponsored by Powerco and CEO Nigel Barbour says it is exciting to be part of the event, as well as supporting the festival as a whole.

"At Powerco, keeping the lights on and supporting our local communities is what we're all about. We're proud to be powering the event which offers Taranaki people and visitors the opportunity to experience electricity in interactive ways," he says.