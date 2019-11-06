The nominations for the 2019 Taranaki Sports Awards have been announced.

Nine nominations have been received over the 13 Taranaki Sports Awards categories with over 30 sports represented from across Taranaki.

The award categories cover junior and senior sports people, masters, teams, clubs, coaches, administrators, officials and volunteers.

The senior categories include some familiar faces, including athletics stars Olivia Eaton and Zoe Hobbs and rugby stars Kendra Cocksedge and Beauden Barrett.

The junior categories are filled to the brim with talented young athletes. A large contingent represents Surf Life Saving with Claudia Kelly, Lucy North, Fletcher Moles, Joe Collins and Sasha Reid.

New sports are being represented this year with nominees from gymnastics, Olympic wrestling, canoe polo, inline hockey, sports climbing, taekwondo and hapkido.

The judges will have an extremely hard job with the support categories of volunteer, official and coach this year with a host of extremely deserving nominations, including coaches Karen Gillum-Green for Athletics, Sue Southgate for Swimming, Jaron Mumby and Joel Meuli for Surf Life Saving, Rakesh Rai for Tennis, Steve Drummond for Taekwondo and Hapkido and Hayley Jury and Shirley Baker for Gymnastics.

This year Sport Taranaki has introduced two new award categories: service to sport and the club of the year award.

The two new categories have been well received by the sporting community with 10 clubs nominated for the Club Award and four Service to Sport nominees.

Sport Taranaki's CEO Michael Carr says Sport Taranaki is looking at another sell out audience for this year's Taranaki Sports Awards.

"We are looking forward to celebrating not only the outstanding efforts by our region's star athletes but also the commitment and community contribution that so many special individuals and clubs have made to their sports throughout our region."

For full details on the nominees and information about the awards evening, visit for each category visit ww.sporttaranaki.org.nz

■ The awards evening is on Friday 15 November at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth. There are only a few tickets left. For tickets, contact Sport Taranaki on 06-759 0930 or email awards@sporttaranaki.org.nz