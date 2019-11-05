Former Taranaki and Hurricanes hooker and current interim commercial manager Laurence Corlett has been named as new chief executive of the Taranaki Rugby Football Union.

Laurence will take over from interim chief executive Paul Veric and starts the role on 20 January.

"There was interest from a number of highly qualified applicants, Laurence's skill set was what set him apart," TRFU Chairman Lindsay Thomson said.

"He brings with him a thorough understanding of the organisation, both from the perspective of being a former professional player, and through being our interim Commercial Manager over the last couple of months.

"He has a strong business background and combines this with a real passion for Taranaki Rugby, and the province in general. He has strong links and contacts with the rugby industry which will assist him as he moves into his new role."

After having a strong on-field playing career, Laurence played 10 games for Canterbury while at University competing an economics degree.

He also played for the Hurricanes and notched up 64 caps for the amber and blacks between 2005 and 2012.

While playing professional rugby, Laurence worked fulltime as a rural bank manager for BNZ, a role he'd had since 2008.

Laurence says he is looking forward to leading an energetic and passionate team.

"Rugby has always been a big part of my life, and I'm looking forward to helping rugby flourish in our province. It is a huge privilege for me to take on this great opportunity. I feel that the Interim Commercial Manager role I have had over the last few months, as well as my financial background will be of benefit as we move forward as a union."

He says he is grateful to have the support of his family who are also heavily involved in rugby.

His three sons currently play, and wife Paula manages the Francis Douglas Memorial College 1st XV and assists with organising rugby at the College.

Thomson also thanked Veric, who has been the interim chief executive since August after previous CEO Jeremy Parkinson resigned to purchase a business in his home province of Northland.

"Paul has been outstanding, leading the organisation through a period of change, and offering to provide some additional support in 2020."